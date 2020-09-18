West Monroe man arrested, accused of shooting a man during an armed robbery

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man in the “back side” during an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to arrest warrants, West Monroe Police Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue in reference to a shooting on the morning of September 7, 2020. Shortly after, a WMPD detective was called to the scene.

The detective spoke to the first victim at the scene of the shooting. According to her, she and the second victim were sitting inside of the home watching a movie when someone “snatched” her front door open and pointed a silver handgun at her. She says that the person, who was wearing a black mask, ordered her to give them what she had.

She continued, saying that the second victim took off running towards the back door when she heard a “pop.” She says that the suspect then turned the gun back on her and drug her off of the couch by her hair.

The detective spoke to the second victim at the St. Francis Hospital emergency room. According to him, the suspect attempted to hit him with the gun so he tried to run away. He told police that as he ran away, the suspect “shot him in the back side.”

The second victim told police that he recognized the suspect’s voice due the suspect’s “California accent.” He identified the suspect as “JR” and told police that “JR” lives close by on Filhiol Avenue. The second victim also stated that “JR” took $30 from him during the robbery.

Then on September 18, 2020, the second victim called WMPD and reported that he saw “JR” in the parking lot of the A-1 Mart on Coleman Avenue. He stated that “JR” was scratching off lottery tickets in the parking lot and gave a description of what he was wearing.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jabaria Ruhue Rogers. Rogers was taken into custody at the A-1 Mart in connection to the shooting and to another open case. During a search of Rogers, police found a cigarette box with a clear plastic baggie inside. The baggie contained eleven crack cocaine rocks, according to police, and Rogers admitted that it belonged to him.

Police say that Rogers was also involved in another crime of violence on September 16, 2020, on South First Street.

Rogers was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Home Invasion

Armed Robbery

Carrying of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of CDS-II (Crack Cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute/Manufacture

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Domestic Abuse Battery

As of this publication, a mugshot is not available for Rogers. We will update this article when that mugshot becomes available.