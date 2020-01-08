West Monroe man arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after his involvement in a recent shooting.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Dauphine Drive on Tuesday, January 7.

When deputies arrived, the victim stated that a man came to his front door asking to talk with a woman. The victim told the man to leave and not return. According to the victim, the man got into a vehicle and then hung out of the passenger window before firing several shots. The victim stated that he took cover and luckily was not injured.

According to deputies, several bullet holes could be seen in the walls of the home along with a bullet hole in a tree. Several spent shell casings were also found in the location the victim said the suspect shot from. A black hat was also found in that location.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle involved and when they spoke to the driver, he explained that he did not know what the suspect was going to do until after it was done. The driver also stated that he and the suspect were at a local convenient store earlier that day. Deputies retrieved surveillance footage from the store of the suspected shooter. With photos of the suspect and the driver’s statement, deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Blake Castillo Strawhun. Deputies located Strawhun in the 500 block of Smith Street.

While being questioned by police, Strawhun stated that he had been to the home on Dauphine street earlier on that day with the female homeowner and also stated that he did not do anything or commit any crime.

Strawhun was arrested and then booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Failure To Appear. His bond has been set at $500,500.

Court documents note that a complaint was filed against Strawhun by a family member for firing a pistol in a residential area after a verbal altercation. Strawhun is also on Probation for a Burglary.

(NOTE: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on July 16, 2018.)