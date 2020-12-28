West Monroe man arrested, accused in September gas station shooting that injured one

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged in connection to a September gas station shooting that injured one person.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Circle K on Jonesboro Road in West Monroe in reference to a shooting on September 18, 2020.

Deputies learned through an investigation that a 2012 Nissan Altima pulled into a parking spot near the store entrance. Before any of the three occupants go out of the car, a black sedan pulled up beside them. When the sedan came to a stop, a suspect within began shooting at the Nissan. The person sitting in the backseat of the Nissan was struck multiple times by the bullets. Both vehicles then fled the scene, according to deputies.

A week later, an investigator with OPSO spoke with the victim of the shooting. The victim identified the shooter as 18-year-old Jaquez Jackson. The victim also told the investigator that he and Jackson have had encounters in the past, which included Jackson shooting him in January of 2018. At that point, a warrant was issued for Jackson.

On December 27, 2020, Jackson was arrested by Louisiana State Police following a traffic stop. According to the arrest reports, a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to stop a black 2019 Kia Forte that was traveling along I-20 after it was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen.

The vehicle pulled into the A1 Easy Mart at Coleman Avenue and 3rd Street. The trooper states that four people got out of the vehicle including the driver, Jaquez Jackson. The report says that Jackson, after being told not to, began running from the trooper on foot along 3rd Street. Jackson crossed the railroad tracks and the trooper eventually lost sight of him as he ran past the Post Office.

Shortly after, a homeowner on 3rd Street called 911 saying that a person was under his house. Troopers were able to take Jackson into custody at that point and he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: