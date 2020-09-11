West Monroe man accused of violating a protective order

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested James Travis Warner Junior after responding to a 911 call for domestic abuse.

After arriving on scene, deputies learned of an outstanding protective order preventing Warner from being in the presence of the victim.

Deputies say they made contact with the victim, who stated Warner was inside the residence.

After making contact with Warner, he was read his Miranda rights which officials claim he chose to waive and stated he knew of the active order but came to the residence anyway on September 7th of 2020.

Warner was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol unit.

Per the arrest report, the victim claims Warner came to the residence on the 7th and refused to allow her to leave from the 7th to the 10th.

According to the victim, on the 8th of September, Warner battered her throughout the day. On the 9th, the victim claims Warner placed a knife to her throat to make her leave the residence and accompany him to the store. The victim stated Warner threatened to crash the car and kill them both, at which time he allegedly accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to scare the victim.

The victim stated after they arrived back at the residence, Warner battered her again. On the 10th of September, the victim stated Warner battered again.

According to the victim, her three children between the ages of 9 to 16 were present during all of the altercations and the victim had bruising consistent with her testimony.

Warner denied all accusations.

James Travis Warner Junior was arrested and transported to OCC.

He is currently being held on a $63,000 bond.

He is charged with:

5 Counts: Violation of Protective Order

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault Child Endangerment

2 Counts: False Imprisonment

False Imprisonment; Offender Armed with Dangerous Weapon

2 Counts: Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment

Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation