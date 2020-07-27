West Monroe man accused of shooting man in the back over the weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say he shot another man in the back on Sunday.

According to court documents, West Monroe Police were called to a shooting early Sunday morning. When they arrived, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his back and two witnesses.

One witness stated that she woke up to a noise and found the suspect, 21-year-old Takerrius Hall, standing in the bedroom with a handgun pointed at the victim’s back. The witness told police that she saw Hall shooting the victim and that she knew Hall personally.

The other witness told police that he was woken up to what he believed to be a gunshot. The witness then stated that he saw Hall running through the room and out of the back door.

The victim was able to identify the suspect as Hall while waiting on an ambulance to arrive at the scene. He also told police that he knew Hall due to his girlfriend previously dating Hall.

The victim was flown to Shreveport for his injuries.

Hall was arrested later that same day by the West Monroe Police Department and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. His is currently being held without bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: