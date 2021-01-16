West Monroe man accused of juvenile cruelty

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities say they have arrested 22-year-old Ricky Layne Clifton after he allegedly admitted to abusing a 1-year-old victim because he would not stop jumping on the bed.

According to an arrest report, deputies were dispatched to Glenwood Regional Medical Center in reference to a suspicion of juvenile cruelty.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with medical personnel staff who stated a 1-year-old victim was suffering from a spiral fracture to their left femur bone.

Medical staff also told deputies the victim sustained bruises which were located on both the child’s cheeks and forehead, all of which were in different stages of healing.

Authorities say they made contact with the suspect which deputies say they advised him of his Miranda rights.

While conducting an interview, the suspect allegedly admitted to intentionally grabbing the child’s cheeks and pinching the victim causing the child pain a week prior to the current incident involving medical aid.

The suspect also admitted on a separate occasion to back-handing the child with his right hand to the child’s forehead a week prior.

The suspect allegedly admitted both of these acts of violence were done in fits of anger towards the child for crying.

The suspect admitted the reason for seeking medical aid were because he had told the child to stop jumping on the bed several times and the child did not listen. The suspect allegedly admitted he became agitated with the child, and intentionally back-handed the child with a right hand to the middle of the child’s back causing the child to fall off the bed and hit the floor.

The suspect also allegedly picked up the child by the child’s left leg in a forceful and aggressive manner.

The suspect allgedly said he heard a “pop” sound when applying torque on the child’s left leg.

Authorities say they arrested the suspect and transported him to OCC where he was booked on two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles and one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Ricky Layne Clifton’s bond has not been set yet.