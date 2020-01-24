West Monroe man accused of domestic battery and child desertion

WEST MONROE, La. – (1/24/20) Authorities say they have arrested a West Monroe man after responding to a domestic battery complaint in the 1100 block of Warren Drive.

Officials have arrested Christopher Anthony Hoadley II after a complaint call for domestic violence. The victim explained to officers how she and her live in boyfriend, Hoadley, were involved in a domestic altercation at their home in the 1000 block of Warren Drive.

Officers say they noticed swelling and abrasions on the victims forehead, red abrasions around her neck and bloody abrasions on the victims knee and hand.

The victim claims Hoadley grabbed her by the throat and choked her to where she had difficulty breathing. Officials noted that when they attempted to contact Hoadley at their home, he was not there and they found his 8 month old daughter. Hoadley was located at the intersection of Wellerman and S. Fairlane on foot where he was arrested and transported to West Monroe Correctional Center.

Authorities say Hoadley was read his Miranda Rights at WMCC and allegedly told officers he and the victim did get into a physical altercation. Hoadley claimed that during this event, the victim fell against the bathroom wall. When officers asked Hoadley about the red marks around the victim’s neck, he allegedly told officers he grabbed her shirt and may have grabbed neck, but was not sure. Hoadley then stated he left the residence after the victim fled, leaving the 8 month old at home alone.

Hoadley has been transported to OCC where he was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Child Desertion. His bond has not been set yet.

