West Monroe man accused of discharging weapon in public, aggravated assault

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Authorities say they have arrested a West Monroe man after he was allegedly seen discharging a firearm in public and accused of aggravated assault.

Authorities say they approached the suspect after responding to an incident on Keller Street. During a safety pat down, officials say they located a wrapped bag containing suspected marijuana, 19 xanax tablets, and 4 suspected ecstasy tablets in the front of the arrestee’s pants.

Post Miranda, the suspect allegedly admitted to selling some of the CDS.

Deputies then went back to Smith Street where the complaint was registered and observed the suspect on surveillance footage leaving the store brandishing the firearm and then repeatedly discharge the weapon into the air striking a local residence on Garland Street.

Officials say there were 2 adults and 1 juvenile in the home at the time. Deputies say they later found a bullet casing in the wall of the residence on Garland Street.

Post Miranda, the suspect admitted to discharging the weapon. He allegedly told authorities his reason for discharging the weapon was he needed to “get out some anger” from a breakup. When questioned if he was shooting at someone, he said no.

Dakota Wyant was transported to OCC and booked on multiple charges:

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Illegal use of dangerous weapons

Distribution and possession of a CDS

Produce, distribution, manufacture or possess with intent of a schedule IV narcotic

His bond has not been set yet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.