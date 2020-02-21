West Monroe man accused of cruelty to the infirmed

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Authorities say they have arrested a West Monroe man after he was accused of twisting a 77-year-old woman’s wrist to the point of swelling and lacerations.

According to deputies, the victim and arrestee, Ernest Tharpe age 57, had gotten into a verbal argument where Tharpe allegedly grabbed the victim’s wrist and twisted it causing lacerations and swelling.

Deputies say as a result of the injury, the victim had small lacerations to her left and and wrist and was bleeding from the lacerations. The Victim stated Ernest left the residence before authorities arrived.

Deputies noted that the victim’s wrist was swollen and discolored due to the lacerations.

