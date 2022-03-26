OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Friday, March 25, 2022, around 8:18 p.m., Troop F responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 616 West of Louisiana Highway 143.

Authorities reported that 55-year-old Charles Lowery of West Monroe died because of the crash.

According to officers, the preliminary investigation revealed that a bicyclist and an unknown vehicle were traveling West on Louisiana Highway 616. Officers reported that for reasons still under investigation, the unknown vehicle struck the bicycle in the rear and continued West.

Officers stated that because of the crash, Lowery sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died. According to the report, after conducting a thorough investigation, troopers, with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, identified the unknown vehicle as a 2010 GMC Sierra.

Authorities reported that 51-year-old Bryan Hinton of West Monroe, was the driver at the time of the crash. Officers stated that they arrested and booked Hinton for the charges of Vehicular Homicide, Hit-and-Run, Careless Operation, and Driving Without a Driver’s License.

According to the report, Hinton is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash. Officers stated that they obtained a toxicology sample and submitted it for analysis. Troopers reported that this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. According to officers, alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. Troopers stated that these drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair the fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

According to officers, in 2022, Troop F has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities.