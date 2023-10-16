WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over this past weekend, the trailer pictured below was stolen from the old Darnell Store near Hwy 17 and Hwy 577. The wording on the back of the trailer displays “Reshaude Trucking, Memphis, TN.” The owner of the trailer is Marlin Franklin.

Photo courtesy of West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the theft or location of the trailer is urged to call the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 428-2331. When speaking with a dispatcher, inform them that you would like to speak to an investigator in reference to the stolen trailer.