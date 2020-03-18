WATCH: LPSO looking for suspect caught on video trying to steal an ATM

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is seeking the publics help to identify a suspect and, “have a word,” after someone was caught on video trying to steal a convenience store ATM in Denham Springs, La.

On March 12 officers received a report of a burglary at a convenience store in the 30000 block of Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, La. The suspect attempted to steal the ATM machine near the entrance of the store.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 Ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

