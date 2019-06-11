Wanted: Two-state Walmart shopper allegedly using stolen credit cards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) - (6/11/19) Bossier Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a vehicle burglar who always wears the same outfit when shopping with other people's credit cards at Shreveport and Texarkana Walmart stores.

Back in April and May, a suspect committed two vehicle burglaries in the Woodlake subdivision, where he stole various items, among them several credit cards and a black 2016 Ford F-350 Dually with LSU tag 27779.

Then on April 26, a man is seen on surveillance video at the Walmart on Bert Kouns in Shreveport where he made purchases with pre-paid Master Cards (bought using the stolen credit cards).

On May 5, a man with the same description used similar pre-paid credit cards (bought using the stolen credit cards) to make purchases at the Wal-Mart on Summerhill Road in Texarkana.

The suspect, who wore the same outfit while making the fraudulent purchases, is described as a black male with a beard, wearing long black pants, long-sleeve shirt, reflective vest, LSU hat and sandals.

He is also seen on surveillance video driving a gray or silver vehicle. Bossier detectives believe he is frequently travels between Little Rock and Shreveport.

If you know the identity of this suspect, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

