WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Easter Sunday.

According to the police, Danny Gonzales, 24, of Harvey was killed behind a restaurant in the 26800 block of Walker South Road at 11:30 a.m. Police said that the getaway driver, Marvin Palacios, 26, of Harvey was arrested in Jefferson Parish Monday but will be sent back to Livingston Parish.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect believed to have been the shooter in the homicide, but police said they won’t release his name as they are searching for him. Police also trying to identify a third man involved in the shooting. Police said an arrest warrant will be issued for that suspect.