Volunteer firefighter in South Louisiana confesses to setting home on fire so he could put it out

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Jeanerette volunteer firefighter has been arrested for setting a home on fire, according to officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

18-year-old Kentrelle Beasley, Jr., was booked Tuesday into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

The fire happened just after midnight Saturday, July 4, in the 100 block of Nolan Duchane.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Beasley reported the fire in person, at the fire station, and later showed up to the scene in his gear to assist with fire suppression efforts.

He had been a volunteer firefighter with the department for three months, officials said.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, SFM deputies were requested to assist with the investigation, and after an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated on the front porch and was intentionally set.

Additionally, the fire chief’s suspicions about Beasley’s involvement with the fire led to her questioning him on scene which resulted in a confession and Beasley was taken into custody by Jeanerette Police to await further questioning by SFM deputies, officials said.

In an interview with investigators, Beasley again confessed to setting the home on fire and explained he did so in order to be able to help put out a fire.

