Ville Platte man sentenced to prison for federal drug charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United States Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a Ville Platte, Louisiana man on federal drug charges. The Acting United States Attorney Alexander Van Hook says Ronderkus Soileau (a.k.a “Drake”/”D”), 28, was sentenced to 6 years, 2 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The DOJ says Soileau entered a plea of guilty on December 12, 2019.

The DOJ says documents presented to the court between January and April of 2019 show Soileau purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant almost every other week. They say he arranged to purchase half an ounce of methamphetamine using his cell phone.

Authorities say after the purchases were complete Soileau would sell some of the methamphetamine purchased for profit and keep the rest for personal use.

The DOJ says this prosecution is part of a larger investigation being conducted by the DEA through the Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force and Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

The task forces involved with the investigation say this conviction and sentence resulted in the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization in Ville Platte, Louisiana.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.