Vehicle accident leads to drug charges for Monroe man

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle accident he was involved in led to the discovery of drugs.

According to arrest reports, the accident happened on Monday around noon on US Highway 165 at the intersection of Century Boulevard. The victim told police that she had the green light when a Jeep Liberty hit her vehicle. A Monroe Police Officer learned that the driver of the Jeep, Terrance Jackson, was still sitting in the vehicle and would not get out.

When the officer asked for Jackson his name and to get out of the vehicle, Jackson refused. After several tries, the officer removed Jackson from the vehicle and put him in handcuffs. When the officer searched Jackson he found a small bag of suspected marijuana and a plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine. The officer also learned that Jackson did not have a valid driver’s license.

Jackson was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Possession of CDS, Schedule II

Possession of CDS, Schedule I

Resisting an Officer

All Drivers must Secure License

Traffic-control Signals

Failure to Appear – Bench Warrant

Jackson is currently being held on a $1,700 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.