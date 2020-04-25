US Supreme Court won’t hear appeal in Louisiana boy’s death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Louisiana man who was convicted three times of killing a 6-year-old boy while on parole as a sex offender.

Ricky Langley’s attorneys argued that his third trial put him in double jeopardy and shouldn’t have been held.

A three-judge federal appeals court panel agreed, but the full court ruled 12-to-5 that the third trial was legal.

The nation’s highest court said Monday without comment that it won’t hear the case.

