UPSO: Three arrested for allegedly burglarizing a barn

FARMERVILLE, La. – (1/9/20) A Spearsville man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the theft of two anvils and four jack stands from a barn on Lockwood Road near Farmerville.

Union Parish Dusty Gates said deputies received a complaint Dec. 20 and started an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Mark Edward West, 32, of 743 Hwy. 550, Spearsville, and the two juveniles.

West was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 7) on warrants charging him with theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. His total bail was set at $1,500 by Third Judicial District Court Judge Tommy Rogers.

The juveniles, one 17 and the other 16, were arrested soon after the complaint was filed, the sheriff reported.

Deputies learned that the two had carried the items to the Crossroads community and sold them for cash receiving a total of $460.

The owner of the items said the jack stands were probably valued at $100 each while the anvils were antiques and he could not estimate a value on them.

All of the items were recovered, the sheriff said.

