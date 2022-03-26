WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: According to a Louisiana State Police arrest affidavit, on Friday, March 25, 2022, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicycle. The affidavit stated that the trooper was advised the bicyclist was unconscious.

According to the affidavit, when the trooper arrived they saw the bicyclist in the back of an ambulance. The trooper reported that according to the on-site medical staff, the bicyclist suffered a severe head injury. The affidavit stated that the officer found a witness, who told the trooper that they were behind the suspect’s vehicle when the crash happened.

The arrest report indicates the witness stated the bicyclist was riding with the flow of traffic when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the bicycle’s rear. The trooper reported that the witness stated the vehicle continued traveling West on Arkansas Road.

The witness followed the suspect and took a picture of the license plate, according to the affidavit. According to the trooper, the plate was registered to the suspect 51-year-old Bryan Hinton of West Monroe. The trooper stated that after the crash investigation, they went to Hinton’s home and saw fresh tire marks in the grass that led to the rear of the home.

Authorities followed the tracks and saw Hinton’s vehicle parked in the backyard, and saw a White male standing outside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated that troopers gave loud verbal commands for the man to walk toward them, so they could secure him in the proper restraints, after reading him his Miranda Rights.

Officers then confirmed that the White male was Hinton. Troopers saw Hinton’s vehicle and reported that it had damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper, also with the front bumper which had a black mark from the bicycle’s rear tire.

According to troopers, Hinton showed signs of impairment. The trooper reported that they asked Hinton about the crash and Hinton responded that he had clipped the bicycle, but saw the bicyclist stand up. Authorities stated that Hinton said he did not think it was a big deal that he had hit the bicycle.

The trooper stated in the affidavit that without asking Hinton, he stated that he had been drinking that evening. According to the affidavit, the trooper asked Hinton how many beers he drunk before the crash, and Hinton replied that he had drunk a six-pack.

Authorities learned Hinton did not have a valid driver’s license.

The arrest report also indicates troopers took Hinton to have sobriety tests done, and he performed poorly.

Troopers arrested and charged Hinton with one count of Vehicular Homicide, one count of Hit-and-Run, one count of Carless Operation, and one count of No Driver’s License. Authorities reported that the investigation is still on-going.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. According to officers, alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. Troopers stated that these drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair the fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

According to officers, in 2022, Troop F has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities.