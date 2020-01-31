UPDATE: Teen identified as 2nd suspect in Natchitoches double murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — (1/31/20) Authorities are trying to track down a teenager in connection with a double murder in Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Daerieon Latchie, of Natchitoches.

Latchie has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder following a shooting Monday night in the 900 block of Short Seventh St.

When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Larry Batiste, of Natchitoches, 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., of Natchitoches, and a woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Batiste and Phillips died from their injuries. The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Latchie is descibed as a black male, standing 5′ 6″ tall and weighing 150 lbs.

Do not attempt to detain or apprehend Latchie. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators have also issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr., of Natchitoches.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, is wanted on two counts of first degree murder in the deaths two people found at a home in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street in Natchitoches late Monday. (Natchitoches Police Department)

Petite has also been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Petite is described as a black male, standing 5’7” tall and weighing 135 lbs.

Anyone with information on Latchie’s or Petite’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

ORIGINAL STORY

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (1/28/20) An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the murder of two people in Natchitoches whose bodies were found late Monday night.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., who Natchitoches police found at a home in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street just after 10 p.m. Monday. Petite also is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21 (Natchitoches Police Department)

In addition to the two deceased men, Natchitoches police found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors and family members stated that Batiste and Phillip’s were friends. The home belonged to Phillips who had his 11-year old son in the house when the shootings occurred. The female victim was Phillip’s girlfriend.

Petite weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone who has seen Petite is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Petite is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.