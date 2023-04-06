CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Police have arrested a student in connection with this morning’s threat to Crowley High School, which led to the school being locked down.

Acadia Parish Sheriff Sheriff K.P. Gibson said a note was placed on a staff member’s desk with threats of the school being “shot up” on today’s date.

“Upon being notified, APSO activated the Tactical Response Unit along with other deputies from numerous divisions,” Gibson said. “The school was placed on lock down as deputies began their procedure for clearing the school of any potential threats.”

The lockdown was lifted at about lunchtime.

“Crowley High School administration, Acadia Parish School System’s administration and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently working through our school safety procedures as we investigate an anonymous message toward the safety of the school,” Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard said in a release. “Students and staff are safe as we work through our protocols. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to resume normal operations upon the completion of the safety procedures.”

Gibson said a juvenile student has been arrested and charged with Terrorizing.

“Our deputies have trained for threats, especially within our school systems,” Gibson said. “Though this threat was deemed to be a non-active incident, we will always treat threats as real until the investigation deems otherwise.”