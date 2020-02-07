UPDATE: Opelousas Police investigating shots fired after vehicle hit by gunfire

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE, 2:06 PM: Opelousas Police report they have located Isaac Thomas and are interviewing him.

ORIGINAL STORY

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday just after 12:00 noon in the 600 block of Prudhomme Ln.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Officers are trying to locate Issac Thomas, who they say is the owner of the vehicle that was struck by the gunfire and a person of interest.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

