UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, around 12:40 AM, the Farmerville Police Department responded to 911 calls regarding numerous shots fired near the 500 block of East Jackson Street at the intersection of Gulley Street. Upon responding to the shooting, the Farmerville Police Department and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office found multiple rifle and handgun rounds had been fired into two homes.

Adults and children were inside both homes during the shooting, but none were reported to be injured. The mobile homes did sustain serious damage. Information gathered describes the suspect vehicle as a four-door silver Honda Accord with rims, along with three shooters who were present.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, around 8 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Highway 2 West near Shiloh Drive. When the homeowner arrived at the residence, they encountered a male subject inside a bedroom.

The homeowner managed to escape unharmed and contact authorities. The suspect fled the residence before the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived. The suspect was identified as being of large stature and was dressed in all black clothing and a mask. Firearms, hunting supplies, medications, and change were stolen from the residence.

A cash reward will be paid to information leading to an arrest(s) of the individuals involved. If you have any information on this Aggravated Burglary or Shooting, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish via Facebook or submit your tips online.

You can contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest.