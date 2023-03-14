UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of Brandon Rashawn Franklin. Franklin is described as a 35-year-old Black male standing at five feet and ten inches tall and weighing 153 pounds. He is known to frequently be around the Farmerville area.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Franklin is wanted by authorities for his outstanding felony warrants for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Battery. Additionally, he has several misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Franklin, please call (318) 368-3124. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the Mobile App.