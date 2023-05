UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of Daria Lonae Gibbs. Gibbs is a 19-year-old Black female standing at five feet and seven inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She is frequently around the Monroe and Downsville areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Gibbs has an outstanding felony warrant for Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and Theft of a Firearm. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please call (318) 368-3124.