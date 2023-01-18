UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found in a wallet that he left behind, which made it possible for deputies to identify him. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Jray Glover Tapp. Tapp is a Black male who stands at five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is often around the areas of Farmerville and New Orleans.

If you have any information on the location of Tapp, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.