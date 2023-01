UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jeremiah Nevil Verdon Simpson, a 37-year-old White male. Simpson is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is commonly seen around the Downsville and West Monroe areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Simpson has an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Burglary. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the location of the subject, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.