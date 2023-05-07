UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance in locating 25-year-old Joseph Burton of Spearsville. Burton is wanted for Simple Burglary of a Religious Building, Felony Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679 or the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124. You can also message Crime Stoppers of Union Parish on Facebook. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.