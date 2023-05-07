UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance in locating 25-year-old Joseph Burton of Spearsville. Burton is wanted for Simple Burglary of a Religious Building, Felony Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass.
If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679 or the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124. You can also message Crime Stoppers of Union Parish on Facebook. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.