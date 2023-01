UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds.

She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant for cruelty to the infirmed.

If you have any information on Shkuratoff’s location, please call (318) 368-3124.