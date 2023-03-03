UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating Curtis Lee Holley. Holley is described as a 39-year-old White male, standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is frequently around the Marion and Farmerville areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Holley is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject, please call (318) 368-3124. Anonymous tips are also accepted on their mobile app.