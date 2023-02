UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and Improper Telephone Communication. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124.