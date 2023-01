UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the West Sterlington community, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the person shown in the picture, who is wanted for stealing a doghouse. The crime occurred in the early hours of November 2022.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on the identity of this person, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.