Union Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Union Parish High School

UNION PARISH, La. — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat that was made towards Union Parish High School.

According to UPSO, they were made aware of the threat on Wednesday, January 29. Detectives and school resource officers are investigating and say that they take all threats like this seriously.

According to the Union Parish High School, the school was still in session on Thursday, January 30. They say the safety and well-being of all students and staff are of the utmost concern. Superintendent Ted Reeves and Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates say that students should feel comfortable and safe going to school tomorrow, as always.

This is an active investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.