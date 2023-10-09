UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 6, 2023, around 10 PM, a homicide was reported to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Downsville resident. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the homicide. The victim was discovered deceased outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff Road.

Investigators discovered the victim was fatally shot after finding gunshot wounds and determined the homicide occurred on Thursday night, October 5, 2023, around midnight. Sheriff Gates advised the victim’s name has not been released yet, pending family notifications.

The investigation continues, and a person of interest is being sought. If you have any information on this incident, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124 or submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish.