Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect in Tuesday morning homicide

UNION PARISH, La. — A Farmerville woman has been arrested for Second Degree Murder after a man was found shot in Union Parish on Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly before 4 AM on Tuesday, December 1, about a shooting at a home on Highway 828.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found 49-year-old Kenneth Long, of Farmerville, with a single gunshot wound. Long was taken to Union General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

UPSO says that Long and 39-year-old Jennifer Perkins, of Farmerville, were in a domestic argument Tuesday morning when Perkins armed herself with a shotgun and shot Long.

Perkins has been arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. She is charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.