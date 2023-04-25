FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Agents from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division launched an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics from a residence on Smith Street in Farmerville earlier this year. The investigation has led to the arrest of eight people, including three juveniles.

As a result of the four-month investigation, warrants were issued for Robert Lee Washington, 51, of Farmerville, and Helaina Renee Washington, 46, also of Farmerville, both of whom were involved in illegal drug distribution from their Smith Street home.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division agents served the warrants alongside patrol officers, K-9s, SROs, and reserve deputies on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Once authorities arrived at the residence on Smith Street, they discovered several other subjects inside the home. A search warrant was executed, and suspected methamphetamines and marijuana were found throughout the home along with various drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Three male juveniles were inside the residence during the execution of the warrants. The juveniles were issued summons for their involvement.

Ronald Paul Reed, Jr., 35, of Farmerville, and 37-year-old Maraco Shread Jones of Farmerville were also found inside the residence and were arrested for their involvement. Reed gave law enforcement false information about his identity during the booking process and was given additional charges for resisting arrest.

The investigation uncovered that Bryan, 54, and Shedrick Boyette, 54, of Farmerville, had a heavy involvement in the distribution of narcotics from Smith Street, along with both of the Washington subjects. Boyette was already in custody at the Union Parish Detention Center due to other unrelated charges. He was arrested for his previous involvement in this case.