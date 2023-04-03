UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 31, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Farmerville in reference to a trespassing complaint. Deputies were informed that 28-year-old Christofer Blake Powell of Farmerville was seen on the caller’s property picking up fishing poles from their boat.

Deputies were notified that Powell had previously been caught on the complainant’s land and suspected of stealing items, so Powell was told not to return to the property. Deputies located and made contact with Powell at a residence nearby.

When deputies attempted to apprehend Powell, he began to resist by striking a deputy in the face with his forearm. Powell then proceeded to push the deputy to the ground and throw the deputy’s handcuffs. At this time another deputy was able to take control of Powell, who continued to kick the arresting deputies, despite their loud verbal commands to stop resisting. Both deputies suffered from abrasions and bruises to their arms and knees, with one deputy sustaining additional bruises to their shoulder.

During Powell’s arrest, deputies found a bag of suspected marijuana on his person. Powell was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Schedule I Narcotics, two counts of Battery on a Police Officer, and two counts of Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence.

Powell’s bond has been set at $50,000.