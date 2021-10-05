Union Parish man arrested for 25 counts of child pornography

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 30, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of child pornography.

After reviewing a search warrant, investigators found approximately 25 videos of juveniles engaging in sexual activity.

On Tuesday October 5, deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Attorney General’s Office arrested 25-year-old Ricky Freeman Jr on 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

