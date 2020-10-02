Union Parish man arrested, accused of murdering his grandfather

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Union Parish man has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of his grandfather.

According to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, deputies were called to a home on Dogwood Drive on Friday, September 25, 2020, shortly after 4 PM.

A female resident of the home returned after being out of town for a few days to find her husband, 82-year-old Jim Farley, dead in the living room.

Through the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 38-year-old Mark Davis, the victim’s grandson who lives at the same residence.

Davis, according to UPSO, took Farley’s vehicle and abandoned it in Jackson, Mississippi. Davis was later taken into custody in Jackson and has since been extradited back to Union Parish.

Davis is currently being held at the Union Parish Detention Center, charged with Second Degree Murder with his bond set at $1 million.

A mugshot of Davis will be added to this article as soon as we receive it.