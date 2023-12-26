FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and Farmerville Police Department are currently searching for 41-year-old Estaban Steven Hernandez of Farmerville. Hernandez is wanted for his outstanding warrants through the Farmerville Police Department for Attempted Simple Kidnapping with a Weapon and Armed Robbery.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Union Parish

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish through Facebook or the applications pinned at the top of their page. Information can also be given to the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226.

A cash reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest of Hernandez.