UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 26, 2023, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol division deputies were dispatched to a residence near Farmerville in reference to a 911 call, resulting in an open line. The 911 dispatcher informed deputies that they heard a male subject say he “would not rape you again.”

Deputies made contact with the resident, who stated that the only other person in the residence was 39-year-old Alundree Tierre Andrews of Farmerville. Both parties were separated and interviewed by deputies.

An investigator responded to the scene and interviewed the resident. When questioned, the resident claimed that Andrews had raped them earlier in the day after refusing to perform oral sex on him.

The victim stated that they continuously contacted 911 for help until police arrived. During the encounter, the victim sustained minor injuries to their pelvis, abdomen, temple, face, leg, back, and wrist, requiring medical attention. Andrews denied any involvement in the incident.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office CID investigators prepared a warrant for Andrews’ arrest, and it was signed by a Third District judge. The following day, deputies apprehended Andrews in Farmerville on the warrant and booked him into the Union Parish Detention Center without incident. He is charged with Second-Degree Degree Rape. His bond was set at $500,000.