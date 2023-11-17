BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 16, 2023, around 8 PM, the Union Parish Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence on Highway 2 West near Shiloh Drive.

A homeowner arrived at their residence, and when they entered the home, they encountered a male subject inside a bedroom. The homeowner managed to escape unharmed and contact law enforcement.

The suspect was able to flee the residence prior to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arriving at the scene. The suspect was identified as being of large stature and was dressed in all black clothing and a mask. The suspected burglar was accused of stealing firearms, hunting supplies, medications, and change.

If you have any information on this aggravated burglary, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish through Facebook or submit your tips online. You can also contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124. A cash reward is available for any information leading to an arrest.