FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, around 12:40 AM, the Farmerville Police Department received 911 calls in reference to numerous shots fired in the 500 block of East Jackson Street at the intersection of Gulley Street. The Farmerville Police Department and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered two homes had been shot multiple times by rifle and handgun rounds.

Adults and children were inside both homes during the incident, but there were no reported injuries. Both mobile homes sustained serious damage.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is working on the case in conjunction with the Farmerville Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish via Facebook. Tips can also be submitted online at https://unionsheriff.com/crimestoppers/.

A cash reward will be paid to information leading to an arrest(s) of the individual involved.