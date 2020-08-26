Union county Officer involved shooting: Suspect in custody

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are reporting that a suspect in an officer involved shooting, in Union County, has been arrested.

Kyle Schroder, 20, of El Dorado was arrested after Arkansas State Police began their investigation. According to deputies Schroder was the driver in a stolen vehicle being chased by a sheriff’s deputy around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say, as Schroder drove the stolen vehicle on to U.S. Highway 82, near El Dorado, he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

According to the release, a deputy tried to arrest Schroder, but he resisted and the two were involved in a physical fight that moved from the highway to a nearby house.

The deputy involved says Schroder was able to overpower him and ran back to the highway, where he then attempted to steal the patrol car.

The deputy says there was rifle easily accessible in the car and when it began to move with Schroder behind the wheel, he fired his pistol at the car. The deputy says he fired at least one round that went into the car.

The statement says that the deputy involved in the fight only has minor injuries.

Special investigative agents with the Arkansas State Police say they will send this case to the Union County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by the sheriff’s deputy was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The agents are also looking to file aggravated assault charges against Schroder.