RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 26, 2023, around 2:30 AM, an unidentified male reportedly stole money from the register at the USA Travel Plaza on Farmerville Highway. Security footage revealed that the suspect jumped onto the counter and took cash out of the register not long after a store clerk opened it for a purchase transaction.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Police Department

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing at about five feet and eight inches with a low haircut, and wearing a mask over his face at the time the incident took place. Once he exited the store, he entered a small black vehicle and traveled north on Highway 33.

This incident is currently under investigation, and authorities are attempting to gather information at this time. Ruston Police Department investigators are requesting information that will help uncover the identity of the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Tips may also be submitted anonymously HERE.