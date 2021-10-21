Two Tennessee men behind bars after traffic stop leads to recovery of cocaine and a firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday October 21 shortly after 3 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police pulled over a silver Chevrolet Malibu for following an 18-wheeler too closely on I-20 East by Milepost 122.

During the traffic stop, officers encountered 20-year-old Jalyn Thompson and 19-year-old Derek Tipps, both from Tennessee.

While interviewing Thompson, officers requested to search the vehicle but he declined. Officers eventually were tipped off to the presence of drugs by a K-9 on scene.

Per the arrest report, as authorities searched the vehicle, Thompson reportedly stated to one of the troopers “you might as well put me in handcuffs, he’s about to find some s**t”.

While searching the vehicle, officers found ten packages said to contain a total of 25.55 lbs of suspected Cocaine in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk. Troopers also located a .40 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Thompson and Tipps were both arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Jalyn Thompson –

Following Too Closely

No Driver’s License

Possession with intent to distribute Cocaine

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS-II

Possession of a stolen firearm

Conspiracy to distribute CDS-II

Derek Tipps –