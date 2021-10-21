Two Tennessee men behind bars after traffic stop leads to recovery of cocaine and a firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday October 21 shortly after 3 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police pulled over a silver Chevrolet Malibu for following an 18-wheeler too closely on I-20 East by Milepost 122.
During the traffic stop, officers encountered 20-year-old Jalyn Thompson and 19-year-old Derek Tipps, both from Tennessee.
While interviewing Thompson, officers requested to search the vehicle but he declined. Officers eventually were tipped off to the presence of drugs by a K-9 on scene.
Per the arrest report, as authorities searched the vehicle, Thompson reportedly stated to one of the troopers “you might as well put me in handcuffs, he’s about to find some s**t”.
While searching the vehicle, officers found ten packages said to contain a total of 25.55 lbs of suspected Cocaine in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk. Troopers also located a .40 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Tennessee.
Thompson and Tipps were both arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:
Jalyn Thompson –
- Following Too Closely
- No Driver’s License
- Possession with intent to distribute Cocaine
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS-II
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Conspiracy to distribute CDS-II
Derek Tipps –
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Conspiracy to distribute CDS-II
- Possession with intent to distribute Cocaine
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS-II
- Possession of a stolen firearm