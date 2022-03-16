KILBOURNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on March 7, 2022, deputies arrested and booked 26-year-old Tony Hill, of Oak Grove, into the West Carroll Parish Jail. Deputies reported that they charged Hill with three counts of Theft related to three instances of diesel theft from a fuel tank at Kilbourne High School located in Kilbourne, La.

Deputies reported they also booked Hill on two outstanding warrants for a Failure to Appear and a Probation warrant.

On March 10, 2022, deputies reported that they arrested and booked 52-year-old Larry D. Jones, of Oak Grove, into the West Carroll Parish Jail. Deputies stated that they charged Jones with three counts of Theft and one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property for his involvement in the same fuel theft as Hill.

According to deputies, the thefts started on January 8, 2022. Deputies reported that Jones cut the lock from the fuel pump, then both men filled containers with diesel and pumped diesel into the vehicle they used during the thefts. Deputies stated the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Kilbourne Police Department investigated the incident.