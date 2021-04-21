Two Monroe men arrested on slew of drug charges

MONROE, La. — Two Monroe men were arrested Tuesday on a slew of drug charges following a narcotics investigation by the MPD Heat Team.

According to arrest reports, the MPD Heat Team received several tips over the course of a month that 27-year-old Anthony Galloway was selling marijuana out of his home in the 3900 block of Harrison Street.

Anthony Galloway (Courtesy: OCC)

Christopher Carter (Courtesy: OCC)

MPD Heat Team members decided to conduct surveillance on the home. During that surveillance, officers did not see any traffic at the home for the first hour. Later on, officers allegedly saw Galloway leave the home and then return with 29-year-old Christopher Carter. Officers stated in the reports that non-stop traffic to and from the home started once Carter was at the home.

During the surveillance, officers also stopped a vehicle after it left Galloway’s home and found marijuana in the vehicle. That led officers to obtain a search warrant for the home.

Reports say when officers approached the home, they saw Galloway standing next to a digital scale and marijuana laying on the living room table. They also noted that they saw Carter sitting on the couch.

Officers detained both Galloway and Carter before searching the home. During the search, officers found several glass mason jars with marijuana inside, large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana, several plastic bags of marijuana with “Cannabis Flowers” written on the bag, a digital scale, 4 oxycodone pills in a bottle, a glass jar with 70 ecstasy pills inside, several empty vacuumed sealed bags with marijuana residue, and 2 loaded handguns.

Reports say the handguns were found under the couch cushion that Carter was sitting on. Both Carter and Galloway are convicted felons who are prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Officers also noted in the report that a 5-year-old child was inside of the home during the search.

Both Carter and Galloway were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Each face the following charges: