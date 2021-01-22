Two men arrested for allegedly stealing copper from Adams County property

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says they have made two arrests in a case involving the theft of copper and other metals.

According to deputies, they were called to Carthage Point Road on January 21, 2021 at around 11:30 a.m. where someone reported the theft from a piece of property owned by Adams County.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they say they “made contact with” Steven Vanwinkle, 40, and Charles Davy Case, Jr., 18, and they were both arrested for Felony Malicious Mischief for damages to a transformer worth $9,500. The two are also accused to tampering with brass gate valves that are worht $9,700.

ACSO says the investigation is still active and the two could be facing more charges.

We will continue to follow this update and bring you more details as they are made available.